LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the ATV’s 16-year-old driver was speeding Wednesday night when the vehicle started to fish tail on a road about nine miles north of Liberal. The ATV then toppled onto the passenger side, killing Brett Cunningham, of Liberal.

The driver wasn’t hurt.