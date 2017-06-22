22 years of Country Stampede

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The 22nd Annual Kicker Country Stampede has officially begun.

With the start of the famous ‘Stampede Run,’ people were pouring in all afternoon for day one of the three-day country music festival.

While the stampede itself only lasts a few seconds, the concerts last for days and draw some big names.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Alan Jackson,” said Aaron Bell, a fan from Texas.

Between one married couple, opinions differed.

Aaron’s wife, Crystal Bell said, “I love Thomas Rhett,”

According to Kicker Country Stampede staff, more than 100,000 people were at last year’s Stampede and this year is expected to be even bigger.

“Each year it’s always something different always something exciting,” said Kicker Country Stampede staffer Cody Filbert.

First-timers said the nearly $200 it costs to spend the weekend out here is worth it.

“You really get the bang for your buck,” said Ashley Basinger.

While the Stampede brings country music fans from across the nation, it’s not without it’s problems.

Last year, 169 tickets were handed out. Mostly for alcohol and marijuana violations.

Police and officials said they want the event to be fun, but safe.