Adopt-A-Pet: June 22, 2017

It’s time for our first Adopt-A-Pet of the summer! Let’s kick things off with Riley – the adorable lab mix. Riley is one year old and is one playful pup! She loves her squeaky toys and playing tug-of-war. She’s also quite affectionate and loves to give kisses. Riley is in need of a family that can be both patient and active with her

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor for the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), says, “She loves to run, jump up-and-down and play with a variety of toys. So, she’d love a large backyard to run in or if you go on lots of walks she’d be a great runner. More than anything, someone to help her and that energy, so she definitely needs a lot of mental and physical stimulation.”

Riley already has basic training, but still needs to take a few more classes. She would do best in a home with no cats as she becomes a little too playful with them. If you already have a dog – just bring it into HHHS to have a meet-and-greet with Riley.

If young energetic dogs, aren’t your type – then Granny just might be the pooch for you! Granny is a 10-year-old miniature pinscher mix. She’s a little shy at first, but she really is a sweet dog. Due to her age…Granny just needs to be in a quiet home with no children. She can be a little independent at times, but she really just wants to live out her golden years being held and snuggled by her new family!

Of course, I couldn’t end this week’s Adopt-A-Pet without a feline friend. Check out this grey and white cutie…Shara. Shara is a five year-old domestic short hair mix. She gets along well with other cats and enjoys playing with toys too. She’s very lovable and playful…so she’ll definitely do well with kids. Shara is just searching for a fur-ever family that can play with her and give her endless chin scratches. Remember – Shara and all of the other cats and kittens at HHHS have an adoption fee of only $25 through the end of the month. They also have a special adoption price of only $75 in place for pit bulls through the end of the month too!

That’s a wrap – another week of Adopt-A-Pet is in the books! All of the animals you met today are available now – over at HHHS in Topeka. They open today at 11:30am – so you can get the adoption process started. Remember, there are countless animals right here in our communities – just waiting on a family that can love them. I need your help and together we can clear the animal shelters all across Northeast Kansas!

Until next time – give your pets some extra lovin’!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert