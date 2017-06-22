Another summertime forecast today, cool weekend looming

We’re tracking another summertime day, as high temperatures soar into the lower/middle 90s…again. After some isolated, early morning thunderstorms – skies continue to clear today. Expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies this afternoon with relatively high levels of humidity. In fact, heat index values (how hot it actually feels like outside) will hangout in the upper 90s this afternoon. Something to keep in mind – our average high temperature for this time of the year is still warming; it’s now up to 86°. It feels like we’ve been ‘above average’ in the temperature department for quite some time now, but that changes this weekend!

Speaking of – we’re still tracking a big time, ironic cool-down for the first weekend in Summer 2017. Believe it or not, daytime temps will be in the 60s and 70s (yes, you read that correctly) – some 10-20° BELOW average. The reason for the big swing in temperatures? Our first legitimate cold front of the summer season. Not only will temperatures cool off, but humidity levels will subside too. It doesn’t matter what time of the year it is – ‘sunny and 75°’ is perfect weather and that’s exactly what we’re looking at over the weekend. It’s worth mentioning that a few computer models are trying to spit an isolated shower on Saturday and Sunday. Most spots will stay dry and sun-filled, though. And as you’ve probably guessed by now, temperatures won’t stay ‘below average’ for long. In fact, highs warm-up next week – we’ll be back up in the upper 80s and lower 90s by next Wednesday!

We’re also tracking a few chances for showers/storms over the next several days. Just like last night, another round of locally heavy rain is expected late tonight. We’re talkin’ really late – like after midnight…late. Widespread severe weather is NOT likely, but some small hail and lightning will be. Most spots in Northeast Kansas will remain dry…again – with the best chances for storms along/north of I-70. Recent computer models are REALLY down-playing the rain chances tonight AND tomorrow. We’ve kept a 40% chance for showers/storms on Friday, but that rain chance is looking much more hit-and-miss now. Friday’s storm system is a cold front (weekend cool-down), it’s just a question of how much moisture it has to work with as it passes through our neck of the woods. We’ll continue tweaking the forecast over the next few hours/days. For now, just plan on a few storm chances late tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert