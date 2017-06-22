Charges filed in homicide of man outside gas station

Liz Dodds Published: Updated:

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charges have been filed against a man in connection with a murder earlier this month outside a Topeka gas station.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced today that his office filed a second degree murder charge against Jason Hottman, 41. Topeka police continue to investigate the June 2nd murder of Jason Baker, who was found outside the Haag’s Express gas station at 1001 S.W. Wanamaker.

Hottman’s bond has been set at $100,000 and will make his first court appearance on July 6, 2017.

KSNT News file, June 2, 2017.

