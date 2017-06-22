Chiefs & GM John Dorsey agree to part ways

Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs and John Dorsey have agreed to part ways effective immediately, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt announced today.

“I notified John that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2017 season, and after consideration, we felt it was in his best interests and the best interests of the team to part ways now,” Hunt said. “This decision, while a difficult one, allows John to pursue other opportunities as we continue our preparations for the upcoming season and the seasons to come. My family and I sincerely appreciate John’s work over the last four-and-a-half years, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Dorsey was named the sixth general manager in Kansas City Chiefs history on January 14, 2013. In 2016, Dorsey completed his 27th NFL season as a personnel member. He originally entered the NFL ranks as a linebacker with the Green Bay Packers in 1984 before joining the Packers personnel staff in 1991.

“I want to thank Clark, the Hunt family and the Chiefs fans for the opportunity to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom over the last four seasons,” Dorsey said. “I believe this team is well positioned for the future and I wish Coach Reid, the players and the entire organization all the best.”