Chiefs head coach Andy Reid signs contract extension

Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, entering his fifth season with the team, has led the Chiefs to a 43-21 record and three playoff appearances in four years.

“My family and I have been very pleased by the success the franchise has sustained over the last four seasons under Coach Reid,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “He has already established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and he is well on his way to solidifying a place among the all-time greats. We are proud to have him leading our football team, and I look forward to working with him to bring a championship to Chiefs Kingdom.”

Reid, entering his 19th season as an NFL head coach, owns a career regular season record of 173-114 (.602). He’s won 184 total games including the playoffs, the second-most victories among active NFL head coaches (Bill Belichick – 260), and is 10th all-time in wins among head coaches in NFL history.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the opportunity to continue my coaching career here in Kansas City,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “We’ve made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet. We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships. I’ve been blessed by the support of the community, our fans, the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs staff. I’m looking forward to the years ahead as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

In 2016, the Chiefs finished 12-4, winning the AFC West and sweeping the division. KC earned the two-seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye. In 2015, Reid led the club to its first playoff win since 1993. Over the club’s last 26 games, the Chiefs have won 22 times, the best record in the NFL over that time span. The club has won 11 consecutive AFC West Division games. In 2017, the Chiefs have six primetime contests including the NFL season opener at New England (Sept. 7).

Reid was hired as the club’s 13th head coach in franchise history on January 7, 2013. He joined the Chiefs after 14 seasons as Head Coach/Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the Philadelphia Eagles where he compiled a 130-93-1 (.583) regular season record. He added six division titles, five NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl appearance. In his coaching career, Reid’s teams have made the playoffs 19 times (20-17 record), and he has coached in three Super Bowls and eight NFC Championship Games. He owns three NFL Coach of the Year titles. Reid was originally introduced as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 11, 1999, after spending seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers under Head Coach Mike Holmgren. During his seven years with the Packers, Reid served as the tight ends coach and assistant offensive line coach (1992-96) and as quarterbacks coach (1997-98).

Prior to joining the NFL ranks, Reid’s final collegiate stop was in the Show-Me State as he coached the offensive line at the University of Missouri (1989-91). Prior to his stint with the Tigers, Reid spent two years working with the offensive line at the University of Texas – El Paso, and before that, he held the same position with Northern Arizona. In 1983, Reid took the position of offensive line coach and then offensive coordinator at San Francisco State, helping the Gators lead the nation in passing and total offense for three consecutive years (1983-85).

A tackle and guard at Brigham Young University from 1979-81, Reid entered the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at BYU under Head Coach LaVell Edwards in 1982.