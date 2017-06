SYRACUSE, NY (WSTM/NBC News) – Police in Syracuse, New York say an 11-year-old stabbed a 7-year-old several times during a fight over a fidget spinner last week.

The 7-year-old suffered a laceration to the left leg.

The 11-year-old was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials say the case will be held in family court, because of the suspect’s age.

