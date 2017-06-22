Josh Jackson selected 4th overall by Phoenix Suns in NBA Draft

Published: Updated:
Kansas' Josh Jackson, right, hugs friends and relatives after being selected by the Phoenix Suns as the fourth pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PHOENIX (AP) – The Phoenix Suns selected small forward Josh Jackson of Kansas with the fourth overall pick of the NBA draft Thursday.

Jackson brings athleticism, energy and a strong defensive ability to a Suns team already loaded with youthful talent as the franchise continues the long climb to relevance.

The 6-foot-8, 207-pound forward averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Jayhawks. The 20-year-old Jackson was the Big 12 freshman of the year and an all-Big 12 first-team selection.

He fills a need for defense that the Suns have needed. His shooting needs work but he is considered by many observers as the best all-around athlete in the draft.

