TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a man they believe shot another man and his dog.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, near 47th and South Topeka Boulevard.

An officer on the scene said a man and his dog were shot, but the injuries appeared to be minor. They were treated at the scene and later released.

The shooting and what led up to it, are still under investigation.