Missouri man charged with giving 7-year-old gum to pose nude

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with giving a 7-year-old a pack of gum to pose for nude photos.

The Kansas City Star reports that 44-year-old Dennis Everette is charged in federal court with production of child pornography. His attorney with the Federal Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Court documents say someone discovered the nude pictures after borrowing Everette’s cellphone and called the girl’s mother. The mother then contacted police.

The girl told investigators that Everette told her that if she took some pictures, he would give her a surprise and that the surprise was a pack of gum. He is accused of having her take off her clothes and telling her how to pose.