Missouri man charged with giving 7-year-old gum to pose nude

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with giving a 7-year-old a pack of gum to pose for nude photos.

The Kansas City Star reports that 44-year-old Dennis Everette is charged in federal court with production of child pornography. His attorney with the Federal Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Court documents say someone discovered the nude pictures after borrowing Everette’s cellphone and called the girl’s mother. The mother then contacted police.

The girl told investigators that Everette told her that if she took some pictures, he would give her a surprise and that the surprise was a pack of gum. He is accused of having her take off her clothes and telling her how to pose.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s