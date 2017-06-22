Police looking for man who may have information on Manhattan attempted murder

Related Coverage Manhattan stabbing victim’s condition improving

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department are looking for a man that may have information regarding a recent attempted murder.

RCPD is looking for Deshawn Lee Terry, who they believe might have information on the attempted killing of Anthony Williams Jr., 29, of Manhattan.

Police are looking for two suspects involved with the stabbing that happened Thursday, June 15, near North 10th and Fremont Street, about a block away from the Manhattan City Park.

On Monday Stormont Vail in Topeka reported Williams was still at the hospital and his condition was improving.

RCPD tells KSNT News Terry has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. They are not naming him as a suspect, just someone who might have information about what happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 785-537-2112 or Riley County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.