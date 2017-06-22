Police looking for person of interest after man, dog shot in south Topeka

Related Coverage Man and dog shot in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department report they are looking for a 61-year-old man as a person of interest regarding a shooting in south Topeka.

Police are currently seeking Dennis Dean Neff following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 4700 block of South Topeka Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene at 8:37 p.m. they made contact with a man who was suffering from a gunshot injury reported to be non-life threatening. The victim was treated on the scene. The victim’s dog was also struck by a projectile, according to police. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Police tell KSNT News that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between known parties.

If you have any information relating to this crime; please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.