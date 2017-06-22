RCPD shares safety message ahead of Country Stampede 2017

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kicker Country Stampede is about to make more noise in the Little Apple.

The three day concert event begins at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday bringing country superstars like Thomas Rhett and Alan Jackson to Tuttle Creek State Park.

Concert goers from around the country had already filled the state park’s camping grounds on June 21.

Riley County Police issued told KSNT News despite recent violence in Manhattan, those attending the concert series have nothing to worry about.

“I know we’ve had some serious incidents recently, but Manhattan is a safe place to live and we work really hard to keep it that way,” said officer Alexander Robinson, RCPD Public Information Officer.

The following incidents and actions were reported or taken by agencies involved in a joint law enforcement effort between Riley and Pottawatomie Counties in 2016.

In regards to theft, officer Robinson suggests making sure someone consistently present around your campsite.

The officer also said it never hurts to drink water at an event with a heavy alcohol presence. Not only will it keep you hydrated, it can also keep you out of trouble.