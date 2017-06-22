Shawnee County approves $10K settlement in jail cell fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Shawnee County will pay a woman $10,000 to settle a lawsuit filed after she fell from an upper bunk in the county jail.

Giuseppina Rogers sued the county, its corrections department and some officials in 2012. She claimed she asked to be allowed to sleep on a lower bunk or the floor of the cell because she it is difficult to climb down from the upper bunk.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Rogers was assigned an upper bunk. She said she suffered permanent injuries when she fell from the bunk, hitting the floor and a toilet bowl.

The commission approved the settlement Thursday. County counselor Jim Crowl says the lawsuit’s claims had no merit but he recommended settling the case, which has been in litigation for five years.