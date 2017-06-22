Shawnee County inmate walks away during work detail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities in Shawnee County are looking for an inmate that walked away during work detail Thursday morning.

The Shawnee County jail said Anthony Allen Bayless, 27, walked away at 11:45 a.m. from the 1400 block of Washburn, where he was assigned to community work detail.

Maj. Tim Phelps with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Bayless was sentenced on June 1, to the county jail on a misdemeanor probation violation and was scheduled to be released on August 12, 2017. Phelps said Bayless was also in custody on various traffic charges.

Bayless has been reported to local law enforcement in an effort to help find and return him to custody where he will face additional charges for escape.