Shawnee County Sports HOF welcomes three new members

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three athletes were inducted into the Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday night at the Capitol Plaza Hotel; Mark Elliot, Jocelyn Bentley, and Gary Woodland.

Elliot is a Silver Lake graduate who was a multi-sport athlete that won multiple awards and was placed on numerous all-league and all-tournament teams throughout his career. He was also the men’s golf coach at Kansas State University.

Bentley graduated from Highland park after setting countless records on the track. She’s won of the best, and most influential sprinters, to come out of Topeka. She continued her career and Arizona State University.

Woodland played golf and basketball while at Shawnee Heights. He won state championships with the Thunderbirds before he advanced to the PGA Tour and his professional golfing career took off. He’s a two-time winner on the Tour.

High school award winners:

Fall Female – Jazz Sweet (Shawnee Heights volleyball)

Fall Male – Jacob Bradshaw (Rossville football)

Winter Female – Marissa Patterson (Shawnee Heights wrestling)

Winter Male – Trey Brown (Shawnee Heights basketball)

Spring Female – Faith Rottinghaus (Shawnee Heights softball)

Spring Male – Zach Shima (Topeka West tennis)

Most Inspirational Female – Mallory Shuler (Washburn Rural)

Most Inspirational Male – Walker Bassett (Seaman)

Most Outstanding Female – Jazz Sweet (Shawnee Heights)

Most Outstanding Male – Trey Brown (Shawnee Heights)