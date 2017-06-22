Shunga Trail expansion complete

KSNT Newsdesk Published:

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – If you’re planning on spending any time along the Shunga Trail this summer, you may notice a few changes.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec revealed a new extension to the trail Thursday.

The half mile addition runs from West of Fairlawn, underneath I-470 and Southwest 29th Street, all the way to a sidewalk adjacent to Southwest McClure Road.

Bill Riphan is one of the planners involved and he says he hopes it brings about a better quality of life for visitors.

” Young people, they want to be able to bike, and walk, and walk their dog and different things. And, uh, the Shunga Trails and our other trails provide that,” Bill Riphan said.

THe Kansas Department of Transportation teamed up with the City of Topeka to complete the project.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s