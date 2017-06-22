Wesley Iwundu selected 33rd overall by Orlando Magic in NBA Draft

Baylor guard Al Freeman (25) reaches in on Kansas State forward Wesley Iwundu (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

BROOKLYN (KSNT) – The Orlando Magic have selected Kansas State’s Wesley Iwundu with the 33rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Iwundu averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during his senior season at Kansas State.

