Altercation at Country Stampede sends 1 man to the hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people are in custody and one person was taken to the hospital following an incident at Country Stampede.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said deputies were sent to assist medical personnel early Friday morning for a 23-year-old man suffering from a head injury.

Multiple reports to law enforcement said the victim’s injuries may have occurred from an altercation in the campground area of Country Stampede.

Investigation into the incident led to the arrest of two suspects who were taken into custody for aggravated battery. They were identified as Benjamin Joseph Rowe, 22, of Mound City, Kansas and Chance Wesley Stevenson, 21, of Roeland Park, Kansas. They were both transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail. A bond has not yet been set.

Riat said the victim was transported by helicopter to a Topeka hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This is the twenty-second year for the three-day country music festival.

Last year, 169 tickets were handed out. Mostly for alcohol and marijuana violations.

Police and officials said they want the event to be fun, but safe.