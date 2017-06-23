5 people electrocuted in pool at water park in Turkey

By Published:
(AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say five people — three of them children — were electrocuted at a water park pool in northwest Turkey and have died.

The private Dogan news agency reported Friday that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool at the park in the town of Akyazi, in Sakarya province. The park’s manager and his son dived into the pool to try and save them.

Dogan says all five were rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved. The report says an investigation is underway.

