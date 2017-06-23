Cooler, less humid weather just in time for the weekend

We’re tracking a cold front that continues to make it’s way through the Great Plains today. Despite meager rain chances this morning – it’s real effects are already being felt. Yes, we’re talkin’ about cooler temps and less humid air. We’ll keep daytime temperatures in the 70s through Monday. That’s quite impressive, considering our average high temperature for this time of the year is 87°. We’ve had breezy south winds around for the past several days – it’s still breezy, but the winds have shifted behind the cold front. Expect NORTH winds gusting upwards of 25 mph this afternoon. As the cooler weather slides in from the N. Plains, expect highs around 80°. The morning clouds are scooting south/east too, as the gradual clearing continues.

Wall-to-wall sunshine returns tomorrow, but temps will stay ‘below average.’ You’ll really FEEL the difference too. It will feel nice and comfortable outside and there’s something to be said for that – especially this time of the year! Clouds might increase a little bit on Sunday, as recent computer models are picking up on a tiny disturbance that could bring a couple passing showers to Northeast Kansas by the afternoon. Sunday remains a pretty nice day, though – featuring sparkling high temperatures in the middle 70s! The same computer models bring more meager chance for rain next week too. We’ll have to keep the extended forecast on a day-by-day basis to really nail down any/all rain chances as next week gets closer. It’s just far too early to pinpoint where/when we can expect the rain…if any falls at all. Stay tuned.

Despite the potential rain chances throughout the final week of June 2017, temperatures will slowly rebound to seasonal standards. In fact, by this time next week we’re already expecting temps to be flirting with 90°…again. It’s not super common to have such large temperature swings in the summer months, but that’s what we’re facing right now with our first ‘strong’ cold front of the new season. Plan on lots of rain-free time over the next 7-10 days – July is just around the corner!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as next week’s pop-up storms get closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert