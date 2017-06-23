Military chiefs want 6-month hold on transgender enlistments

By Published:
Jim Mattis
FILE - In this April 11, 2017 file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pauses during a news conference at the Pentagon. Mattis is looking to the Middle East and North Africa for broader contributions and new ideas to fight Islamic extremism as the Trump administration fleshes out its counterterrorism strategy. His trip to the region this week includes stops with longstanding allies Israel and Saudi Arabia, and new partners like Djibouti. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.

Officials familiar with the talks tell The Associated Press the service leaders hammered out an agreement rejecting an Army and Air Force request for a two-year wait — reflecting broader concern that the longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill. The new delay request will go to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for a final decision.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly on internal deliberations.

Transgender troops have been able to serve openly in the military since last year. The services were given until July 1 to develop policies to let transgender individuals join the military, if they meet physical and other standards.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s