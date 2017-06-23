Perry manhunt over

Related Coverage Perry residents react to manhunt

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas Highway Patrol say they have found a suspect wanted in a manhunt in Perry.

The suspects name is Blake Hurd, he’s 35-year-old and from Lawrence. Police believe he is the man that crashed his SUV into a power line pole off Highway 24 earlier this week. Officials tell us he left the scene and was later picked up by a truck driver. The truck driver dropped the man off at Bernie’s convenience store in Perry.

Police say Hurd then ran away from Bernie’s, which led to a manhunt in the town.

“The truck driver did say he was very combative and wanted to fight,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig, about the driver.

Adam Winters with Kansas Highway Patrol said Hurd was found this afternoon near 31st and Newman road in Jefferson County. He was checked out by emergency personnel and then released. He’s facing charges for reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident among other charges.