TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is looking for a man they say attempted to rob the Hy-Vee store, in Southwest Topeka.

Police said the man, shown in the photos above, walked into the Hy-Vee store, located at 2951 SW Wanamaker Road, at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

They said the man arrived as a passenger in the car and ran away on foot after the attempted robbery.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.