Report: Fort Riley commander for affair with junior officer

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – The former commander of the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley has been demoted by the Army for having “an inappropriate relationship” with a junior officer, according to the Washington Post.

Now Brigadier General Wayne Grigsby was demoted from Major General. He was removed from command in September of 2016, for what the Army cited as a loss of confidence in his ability to lead. According to the Washington Post, Grigsby’s demotion stems from an investigation that found that Grigsby called and texted a female captain, more than 850 times, over a 10 month period and was spending time at her home.

Major General Joseph Martin officially took charge of the 1st Infantry Division, in October 2016.

Grigsby is scheduled to retire in August. He has submitted a letter to the Army accepting responsibility for his, “inappropriate behavior.”

Grigsby is the sixth general, in the past year, whom the Army has punished for sexual misconduct or improper interactions with women.