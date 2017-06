A Topeka man was shot and killed in front of his son, according to court testimony in a Southwest Topeka murder.

Stephen Snyder, 36, was killed May 1st, during a run in with an 81-year-old man he had just bought a house from.

Anthony Darcy is accused of killing Snyder in front of Snyder’s son, who was 8 at the time. Darcy called police to report the crime, which happened near 33rd and Oakley.

More testimony is expected in the case on Friday.