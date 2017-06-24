TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Area Water Garden Society’s 26th annual Pond Tour 2017 is happening this weekend.
Nine area home owners have opened their yards to the public for a two-day tour showcasing ponds, streams, falls and fountains.
The event is Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Adult tickets are $6 and children under 12-years-old are free. Organizers said no pets are allowed.
Tickets are currently on sale at: Hy-Vee, Jackson’s Greenhouse, Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Old Prairie Town’s General Store, Skinner Garden Store, Water’s Edge, and Wild Bird House.
Tickets will also be sold from the houses during the event at:
#1: 731 SW Roosevelt
#2: 2341 SE 53rd Street
#3: 5519 SE 45th Street
#4: 5525 SE 45th Street
#5: 3701 SE Shawnee Heights Road
#6: 4745 NW 44th Place
#7: 4319 NW Valley Road
#8: 5232 NW 44th Street
#9: 2098 Barton Road