TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Area Water Garden Society’s 26th annual Pond Tour 2017 is happening this weekend.

Nine area home owners have opened their yards to the public for a two-day tour showcasing ponds, streams, falls and fountains.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Adult tickets are $6 and children under 12-years-old are free. Organizers said no pets are allowed.

Tickets are currently on sale at: Hy-Vee, Jackson’s Greenhouse, Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Old Prairie Town’s General Store, Skinner Garden Store, Water’s Edge, and Wild Bird House.

Tickets will also be sold from the houses during the event at:

#1: 731 SW Roosevelt

#2: 2341 SE 53rd Street

#3: 5519 SE 45th Street

#4: 5525 SE 45th Street

#5: 3701 SE Shawnee Heights Road

#6: 4745 NW 44th Place

#7: 4319 NW Valley Road

#8: 5232 NW 44th Street

#9: 2098 Barton Road