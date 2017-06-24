Health warning issued for Milford Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- If you’re heading to the lake this weekend, you may want to think twice before diving in. The Kansas Department of Health issued a public health warning for Milford Lake until further notice.

The warning comes after harmful blue-green algae blooms were spotted.

Even though the lake will remain open, health officials said you should not have direct contact with the water. That means no swimming or water sports.

Officials also said not to let your pets drink the lake water. If you do come in contact with the contaminated water, wash off with clean water as soon as possible.