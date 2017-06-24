Hot Cars Act of 2017 introduced in Congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Imagine if there was a day where a child was never left in a hot car. That is something lawmakers are trying to make a reality.

A bill introduced in Congress would help remind parents their child is in the backseat. It is called the “Hot Cars Act of 2017.” It would force car companies to make vehicles with an alert system to warn the driver is someone is in the back seat.

Even if the bill does not pass, parents are urged to “look before you lock.”

That could mean creating an alarm or reminder on your watch or phone to make sure you didn’t forget about your child.

According to kidsandcars.org, so far this year, 12 children in the U.S. have died of heatstroke after they were left in hot cars.