Jefferson County Deputy arrested for the second time this month

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was put on unpaid administrative leave Saturday.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig, deputy David Schmitt was arrested for driving under the influence in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse told KSNT News 30-year-old Schmitt was arrested around 1 or 2 a.m. and was not on duty at the time of the incident.

This isn’t the first run in the deputy has had with law enforcement. On June 1, Schmitt was arrested in Polk County, Iowa for an unidentified crime in connection to an April, 2016 domestic battery arrest.

At that time, Sheriff Jeff Herrig told KSNT News that Schmitt was taken into custody and bonded out of jail less than an hour later. Schmitt was also placed on administrative leave while that case was under investigation.

Schmitt has been a deputy with the sheriff’s office for more than five years.