TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Emporia man suffered minor injuries during a trip to a Topeka grocery store Saturday.

The unidentified man’s wife told KSNT News he was riding his mobility scooter through the parking lot when a man crashed into him in a white pick-up truck. He was taken to Stormont Vail hospital for treatment.

Topeka Police were on the scene speaking with the man driving the truck.

Its unclear whether any arrests were made.

This story is developing.