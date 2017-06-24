Man slaps Topeka woman on her rear during morning walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It was a typical Friday morning for Topeka resident, Gail Wroth.

Wroth walks Topeka’s Shunga Trail everyday, but Friday something happened when Wroth was going for her routine morning walk.

“It was just a complete shock,” said Wroth.

She said a man on a motor bike rode up behind her.

Motorized bikes are not allowed on the Shunga Trail and Wroth said because of that, she quickly knew something was off.

“He came up behind me again and at that point is when he slapped me on the rear,” she said.

Wroth said she wants people to be aware and to know that what happened is not okay.

“It’s not cute or funny,” Wroth said, I mean, it’s a crime.”

She said that after he assaulted her, she ran after him and took a picture of the man.

She said she then called 911 and gave a description of the man and explained what had happened.

“By the time I got back to my house, I was standing in my driveway and they called me and they had the suspect,” said Wroth.

Wroth said police asked her to meet them at a house in Topeka to see if the suspect they had was in fact the same man.

“I could tell immediately that it was 100% the guy that had assaulted me,” she said.

Police confirmed that she did in fact call and make a police report, however we do not know yet whether or not the man was arrested.

Wroth said despite what happened, she’ll continue to walk the trail, but with some extra awareness.