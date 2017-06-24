New Goodcents Subs shop opens in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- You will now have one more option when choosing where to eat lunch in the Capital City.

Goodcents Subs opened up a new location on SW 21st Street in Topeka. You can order all your favorite sandwiches either inside the store or by way of the brand new drive-thru.

A store manager said they have customers to thank for their continued success.

“With us moving directly across the street, we’re able to see a nice sales growth,” said Goodcents Manager, Michael Hamilton-Brown. “The community has definitely been supportive of our move, so we appreciate that.”

Five lucky people also won free subs for an entire year during the grand opening on June 23rd.