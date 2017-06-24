Shawnee County Parks and Rec adds extension to Shunga Trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- If you plan on spending some time at the Shunga Trail this summer, you may notice a few changes. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation revealed a new extension to the trail.

The half-mile addition runs from west of Fairlawn underneath I-470 and SW 29th Street, all the way to SW McClure Road.

One of the planners involved in the expansion said he hopes it brings a better quality of life for visitors.

“Young people, they want to be able to bike, and walk, and walk their dog and different things,” said Bill Riphan, Park Planner. “The Shunga Trails and our other trails provide that.”

The City of Topeka teamed up with the Kansas Department of Transportation to complete the project.