Sunny start to the weekend, rain chances looming

A noticeably cooler start to your morning will still see temperatures back to about where they were yesterday. Mainly sunny conditions will go along with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’ll be another comfortable day as well, with dew points once again on the low side. Winds will be fairly light today with north and northwesterly winds at about 5 to 10 mph.

The cloud cover will begin to ramp back up later on tonight, into the start of tomorrow. Tomorrow morning could see a few spotty showers pop up, as well. However, better rain chances will develop as the day progresses. Not everyone may see rain tomorrow, but areas generally to the south of I-70 have the best shot of maybe seeing some moderate rainfall and hearing some thunder for the second half of tomorrow. Even with the rain chances though, high temperatures are still expected to top out right around that 80 degree mark.

Sunday’s rain chance is just the first of a few possible chances. Numerous shower and storm chances are looming throughout the course of next week,and that’ll go along with temperatures warming back up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.