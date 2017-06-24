Topeka woman celebrates 103rd birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman celebrated a big birthday Saturday. Martha Ridgeway turned 103 years old.

She spent the day with friends and family at Oakley Place, an assisted living facility in Topeka.

Martha has lived in Topeka for 101 years, which is nearly her whole life.

She spent her birthday recalling some of her fondest memories with family, but she stayed modest on how she felt about turning 103.

“It’s probably really boring to some people,” said Ridgeway, “But I don’t consider it boring.”

Her daughter, Linda Ridgeway, recalled stories her mother often shared about growing up in Topeka.

“They would take pretty much half the day to just come in from a dirt road from 7th & Kansas and come all the way over here to Gage Park,” said Linda.

Martha said she has outlived most of her friends, but that certainly doesn’t stop her from smiling and staying positive; two of her many great qualities, according to Linda.