Voter registration drive being held this weekend

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- If you are voting on election day this August and need to register, there is still plenty of time to do so this weekend.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is hosting a registration drive. This year’s primary election is for the Mayor of Topeka.

This weekend, you can learn how to use the electronic voting equipment. The new machines can move and be taken to people if they cannot get out of a car.

“You don’t have to be able to see or hear to use that machine,” said Herman Hafenstein, at the Shawnee County Election Office. “And we can carry the machine if somebody can’t get out of the car, we can carry it out there to them and allow them to vote.”

Registration times are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on July 24th and 12 p.m-6p.m. on July 25th.

The deadline to register is July 11th. Election day is August 1st.

