18-year-old taken to hospital after Central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Topeka Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of SW Taylor.

When police arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a Topeka area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Topeka Police at 785-368-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

 

