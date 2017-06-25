A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas hosts 25th Annual Rescue Mission Ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Sunday marks the 25th Annual Rescue Mission Ride. The event is put on by A.B.A.T.E of Kansas District 4, a motorcyclist’s rights organization.

Organizers say riders can meet at the Topeka Rescue Mission which is located at 600 North Kansas Avenue in Topeka.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the ride starts at 2 p.m. The ride is a 45 minute scenic cruise through northeast Kansas and ends at Perry American Legion.

Donations of $10 per rider are asked to be given to the Topeka Rescue Mission.