A beautiful end to the weekend before rain chances moves back in

We are waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures anywhere from the upper 50s to lower 60s with a very light wind across Northeast Kansas this morning.

We are expecting a mostly sunny day for our Sunday after some isolated showers, but better rain chances will develop heading into the late evening/overnight hours. High temperatures are still expected to range from the mid 70s to low 80s tomorrow. Dew points will still be low and dry so it will yet again be another comfortable day for any outdoor plans you may have with light north winds.

Late Sunday night’s rain chances is just the first of possible showers and thunderstorm chances heading into the new workweek. We have a decent chance of scattered showers and storms for your Monday before we get a chance to dry out a bit on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies before our next chances roll back in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Models are showing that our best chances for rain and some thunderstorms will be late Thursday into Friday. This is something we’ll continue to track and watch over during the next several days. As of right now though, the good news is that no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will also slowly rebound back up to seasonal standards as we go into a new week. Our average high temperature for late June is 87 degrees. By the end of this week, we’re expecting temps to be flirting with the upper 80s to near 90 before we cool down a bit back to the middle 80s heading into next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso