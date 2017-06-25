Aftermath of The Kicker Country Stampede

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kicker Country Stampede used to go through until Sunday. Now, the day is used for the dozens of vendors and booths cleaning up Tuttle Creek State Park.

Sunday morning, the park was filled with bags of trash almost everywhere you turned. All of that from the more than 100,000 people that have showed up since June, 22, 2017. This year there were guest appearances from Chris Stapleton, Ryan Hurd and Maddie and Tae just to name a few.

“We saw it all, Justen Jones said as he was taking down his tent. “We saw American flags sunburned on people’s backs. We saw men in bras. We saw men in daisy dukes. We saw things we didn’t want to see, but we’re kind of pleased.”

Fans can expect next year’s event to be similar with thousands of people coming from all over, live music and a good time.