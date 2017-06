TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The public is invited to the David Traylor Zoo open house on Sunday.

The zoo is located off Soden Road in Emporia, just east of Highway 99.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. It’s an opportunity for kids to learn more about animals, plant life and conservation.

The zoo is also celebrating World Oceans Day. The Emporia Fire Department will be on scene with water activities for the kids.