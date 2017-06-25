Gary Woodland and wife welcome baby boy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka native, Gary Woodland, and his wife, Gabby, announced the arrival of their baby boy on Saturday, three months after the devastating loss of one of their unborn twins.

Woodland posted a picture on his Instagram account saying, “G and I are so excited to welcome Jaxson Lynn Woodland into the world. He came to us 10 weeks early kicking and screaming at 3lbs. G and Jax are both doing great. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and NICU for helping take care of our little boy. “

In March, Woodland and his wife lost one of their twins due to complications with her pregnancy. Doctors closely monitored Gabby’s health and the surviving twin for the remainder of her pregnancy.

Woodland withdrew from the Dell Technologies Match Play in March following the loss of their child. He went on to compete in the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

