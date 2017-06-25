Kansas couple meets at dog training class

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A dog training class is what brought one engaged Kansas couple together.

The Hutchinson News reports that Kate Givan and Tyson Rowland met while working with their dogs at an agility training class at Hutchinson Kennel Club.

Rowland has a boxer named Lauren. Givan owns an English cream Golden Retriever named Gus, who serves as her psychiatric service dog. Gus perceives her emotional needs, offers comfort and protects her.

When Rowland proposed he was sure to include their pets. Gus took a note to Givan and Lauren had the engagement run attached to her collar.

The couple plans to get married on November 4 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston. They plan to have their dogs involved in the wedding as well.