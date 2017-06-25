Kansas man pleads not guilty in woman-on-fire case

In this Nov. 23, 2014 photo Marcie Bell, standing with LaVonta Williams, right, speaks at vigil for Letitia Davis in Fairmont Park in Wichita, Kan., where Davis found Nov. 14 with burns on more than half her body and cuts on her head. Cornell A. McNeal, 26, of Wichita, has been jailed and charged in the death of Davis who died after she was sexually assaulted and set on fire in the park, according to authorities. (AP Photo/The Wichita Eagle, Dave Williams)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A southern Kansas man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually attacked a mother of four before fatally setting her on fire.

KWCH-TV reports that an attorney for 28-year-old Cornell McNeal of Wichita entered the plea on Friday on McNeal’s behalf during a Sedgwick County arraignment.

He’s charged with capital murder in the November 2014 death of 36-year-old Letitia “Tish” Davis. She was found at Fairmount Park near Wichita State University by a neighbor who heard her screaming and discovered her on fire. Davis sustained burns on more than half of her body and died eight days later.

A judge on Wednesday found McNeal mentally competent to stand trial.

