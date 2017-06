TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- An Olathe Representative has thrown his hat into the ring to become the next Kansas Secretary of State.

Republican Keith Esau of District 14 made his announcement during the Olathe Annual Republican Party Picnic on June 24th.

He said he is the only candidate in the race with 30 years of information technology experience; the experience to confront the modern challenges and threats confronting the duties of the office.