JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Parts of US highway 75 reopened Sunday after a recreational vehicle caught fire.

Jackson County sheriff Tim Morse said the RV caught fire just north of 158th road and US-75 and was a total loss. Northbound lanes of the highway were closed for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The vehicle was owned by two people from Georgia. Both were unharmed.

Sheriff Morse told KSNT news there may have been an electrical issue. An official cause has not yet been determined.