HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT)- Jury selection continues for a Holton man in Jackson County.

Last month, Jacob Ewing was acquitted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. He faces the court on accusations of rape brought forward by five local women.

Advocates rallied at the courthouse on Monday. They planned to flood the courtroom in support of those woman.

Supporters of Ewing, a former high school football player in Holton, have also held similar demonstrations.