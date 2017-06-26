Central Kansas man accused of killing wife last December

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A central Kansas man is jailed on $100,000 bond after being accused of killing his wife late last year.

Pawnee County prosecutors on Friday charged 27-year-old Jacob Ohnmacht of Larned with second-degree murder, three counts of felony interference of law enforcement, and a misdemeanor count of interference of law enforcement.

Ohnmacht is accused of killing 21-year-old Kayla Dawn Parret last Dec. 21 at the couple’s home in rural Pawnee County.

Jacob Ohnmacht’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.